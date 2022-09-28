Next Capital Management LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

VEA traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856,068. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

