Next Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.82. 650,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,289. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.86 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

