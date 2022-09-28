Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TOTL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

