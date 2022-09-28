Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.6 %

About Nestlé

Shares of NSRGY opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.72. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

