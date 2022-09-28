NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Declares GBX 0.47 Dividend

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of LON NBMI opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £167.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,580.00. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 72.70 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.70 ($1.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.40.
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
Read More
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.