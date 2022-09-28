NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Declares GBX 0.47 Dividend

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NBMI opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £167.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,580.00. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 72.70 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.70 ($1.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.40.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

