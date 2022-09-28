Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) & Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Critical Survey

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Nauticus Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics -1,916.93% -33.65% -31.27% Nauticus Robotics N/A -7.24% 0.33%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nauticus Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Nauticus Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Nauticus Robotics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Nauticus Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 67.95 -$81.51 million ($0.90) -2.49 Nauticus Robotics N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Nauticus Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

About Nauticus Robotics

(Get Rating)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, an all-electric, work-class manipulator that allows perception-driven decision making for semi-autonomous tasking; ToolKITT software suite, which is a multi-layered, multi-tool, software platform that operates various ocean robotic vehicles through navigational guidance, vehicle, and manipulator control, as well as perception, planning, and execution of tasks; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed autonomous surface vessel that supports the real-time operations of Aquanaut in long range and deep water commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.