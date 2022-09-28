Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 30.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 234,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 119.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 103,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 145,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $525,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 9,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,782. Natural Order Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

