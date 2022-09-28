National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Cut to $61.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Health Investors by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 64,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 54,207 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.