NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NH opened at $0.27 on Monday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

