Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Short Interest Update

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Nanoco Group Stock Performance
NNOCF stock remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nanoco Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.
About Nanoco Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nanoco Group (NNOCF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.