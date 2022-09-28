Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Short Interest Update

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

NNOCF stock remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nanoco Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

