Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Nano has a market capitalization of $102.04 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003954 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004566 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

