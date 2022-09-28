MV Capital Management Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $59,441,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,713,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $39,472,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,352,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,495,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.90. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

