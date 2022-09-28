MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 309 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 40,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

