MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,289.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 249,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 239,213 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 74,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE T traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 925,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,941,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.