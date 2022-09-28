MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $334,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VUG traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $222.12. The company had a trading volume of 111,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

