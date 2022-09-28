MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $104.18 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

