Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,412,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,121,000 after buying an additional 521,087 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS opened at $79.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

