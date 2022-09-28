MoonStarter Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (MNST)

MoonStarter (MNST) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, MoonStarter has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonStarter has a market cap of $1.05 million and $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonStarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonStarter alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MoonStarter

MoonStarter’s genesis date was June 6th, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. MoonStarter’s official website is moonstarter.net. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoonStarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONSTARTER Mission is to be the single-stop multi-chain launchpad for selected projects without distinction of the blockchain used. While the current project landscape is scattered and dependent on the blockchain used, MOONSTARTER will offer the possibility to launch on one or multiple selected blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonStarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonStarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonStarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonStarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonStarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.