Moon Nation Game (MNG) One Day Volume Tops $403,940.00

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Nation Game has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $403,940.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moon Nation Game has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010942 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071671 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00156426 BTC.

Moon Nation Game Coin Profile

Moon Nation Game’s launch date was May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 315,746,328 coins. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moon Nation Game’s official website is moonnation.org. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation.

Buying and Selling Moon Nation Game

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

