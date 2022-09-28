Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.15. 16,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.34 and a 200 day moving average of $298.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $247.84 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

