Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.35

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 24150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,779.50.

Mondi Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

