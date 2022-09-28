Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.58

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.