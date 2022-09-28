Minter HUB (HUB) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Minter HUB coin can currently be bought for $15.39 or 0.00082198 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter HUB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.99 or 1.00109406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00059601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005750 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00064528 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

HUB is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter HUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter HUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter HUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter HUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.