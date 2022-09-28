MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.56

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 10822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03.

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts predict that MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, MITSUMI Business, and U-Shin business segment.

