Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:MSSAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 28th

Metal Sky Star Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 28th. Metal Sky Star Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Metal Sky Star Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

Get Metal Sky Star Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $735,000.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.