Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 70.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

