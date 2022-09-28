Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $320,000 Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. i3 Verticals accounts for about 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 2,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

