Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 105.4% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 971,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 498,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 9,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,397. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

