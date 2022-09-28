Merlin Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Merlin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Hydrofarm Holdings Group comprises 1.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYFM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 91,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,498. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,583.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

