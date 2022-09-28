Merlin Capital LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Merlin Capital LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.44. 82,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,008. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

