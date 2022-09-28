Media Network Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Media Network coin can now be bought for approximately $7.44 or 0.00038081 BTC on major exchanges. Media Network has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $624,018.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Media Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00146507 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01817410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Media Network Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Media Network’s official website is media.network.

Media Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Media Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Media Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

