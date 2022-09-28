MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 9,800 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in XPeng by 27.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of XPeng by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of XPeng by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Price Performance

XPEV stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $56.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

