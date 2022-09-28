MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

ADBE stock opened at $277.57 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.