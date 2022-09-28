MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 1,682 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow stock opened at $378.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.71 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.49 and its 200 day moving average is $475.69.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

