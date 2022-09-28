MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 2,440 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.3 %

WCN opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

