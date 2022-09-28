MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $465,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $88.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

