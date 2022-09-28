MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $284.74 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

