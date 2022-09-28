MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.88 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.9 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $236.70 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.