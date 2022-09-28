MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.02 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Trading Up 0.0 %

AXP opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.