MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,210 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after buying an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after buying an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after buying an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

