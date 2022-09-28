MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 38.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3,028.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 63.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,702 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

