MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 2,363 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day moving average is $226.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.