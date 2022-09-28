MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 10,692 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

GIL opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

