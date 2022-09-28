McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.94

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.94 and last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 17981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

