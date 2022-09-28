McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,502 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.7% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 81,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,569. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

