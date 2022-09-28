MBE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 36,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,828. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.