Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.17

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.17 and traded as high as C$9.70. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$9.62, with a volume of 346,028 shares.

MRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. The firm has a market cap of C$758.85 million and a P/E ratio of 32.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

