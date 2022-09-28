Marks Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 335,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,966,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 43.4% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

