Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 132479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

