Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Update

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Price Performance

About Mainz Biomed B.V.

NASDAQ MYNZ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,191. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

